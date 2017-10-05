Scopely to open Barcelona office

Haydn Taylor Thursday 5th October 2017 Share this article Share

Mobile games publisher Scopely has today announced that it will be expanding operations with the company's first international office in Barcelona.

The news comes after the publisher secured $60m from Series C funding in June this year from investment firm Revolution Growth.

"The Barcelona office will serve as an important hub for Scopely's continuing growth and global expansion efforts," said president and COO Javier Ferreira. "We have amassed an impressive roster of talent with highly specialised expertise already and are excited for them to play a critical role in this next phase of our journey."

Ferreira will today be presenting a keynote on the Barcelona Games World main stage about how the industry continues to evolve and Scopely's plans for growth.

Scopely has 125 million players and a catalogue of successful games in its portfolio, including Walking Dead: Road to Survival and Temple Run: Treasure Hunters. The Walking Dead title alone has over 40 million players and continues to generate "nine-figure annual revenues."

Scopely has yet to say when the office is expected to open or what its focus will be, but its currently hiring for a number of positions from artists to executive producer.