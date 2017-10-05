Immortals appoint former hockey league officer as new president and COO CrossCut managing director: "I believe we found a great fit and a world-class executive in Ari Segal."

Esports organisation Immortals has turned to traditional sports for its latest major appointment, with Ari Segal taking up the role of president and COO.

Segal comes from a background in the National Hockey League where he served as COO for the Arizona Coyotes, leading the team to its highest ever single-season ticket sales and total revenue. Previously he also worked at management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company in global sports and gaming practice.

He will serve as a non-voting board adviser on Immortals' board of directors, overseeing all business operations, both at the holding company level and across all esports leagues in which Immortals compete.

He joins at a difficult time for the organisation however, with the CounterStrike: Global Offensive team in the midst of a crisis following the suspension of three players which could jeopardise Immortals' guaranteed roster spot in Valve's next tournament.

Noah Whinston, Immortals chairman, said: "Ari brings a wealth of knowledge and passion from the traditional sports industry and has a proven track record of building or re-positioning brands to connect deeply with fans, particularly in their local markets."

Clinton Foy, managing director at investment firm CrossCut Ventures added: "As we think about the future for Immortals, hosting live events and building our revenue streams, I believe we found a great fit and a world-class executive in Ari Segal."

The organisation has enjoyed a modest amount of success in both League of Legends and CS:GO since forming in 2015 and recently purchased a spot in the Los Angeles Overwatch League.

There is clearly a lot of confidence in the Immortals brand with the organisation receiving funding a number of LA tech investors receiving funding from Lionsgate, and the movie company behind La La Land and the Hunger Games.