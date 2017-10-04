The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Composing for Early Access with Gareth Coker We talk to the man behind the music of Ark: Survival Evolved and Ori and the Blind Forest

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now, and explores an unusual aspect of creating video game music.

This week, we're joined by games composer Gareth Coker to talk about his work on titles like Ori and the Blind Forest and most recently Ark: Survival Evolved.

In our interview, Coker discusses the challenges of composing for a game that's constantly evolving through the process of taking an Early Access game like Ark to launch, as well as the varied community feedback he received throughout the project.

He also talks about conveying the game's thematic mix of prehistoric beasts and science fiction through the music, as well as his work on the Ori series and why he has published the entire Ark soundtrack to YouTube for all to enjoy freely.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

