Sports Interactive relocates to Here East Studio director Miles Jacobson: It's the "sweet spot where sport and technology meet"

Haydn Taylor Tuesday 3rd October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Sports Interactive

Sports Interactive has today announced it will be relocating its studio to a new site in the Here East Broadcast Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The Football Manager developer has stated plans to move its entire 100-strong workforce from Old Street in Shoreditch to the technology and creative campus by Spring 2018.

Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson OBE said Here East is the "sweet spot where sport and technology meet", and that the firm looks forward to further collaboration with BT Sport, which is also based in the broadcast centre.

"We're confident that our move to Here East will help us to shift our operations to the next level," said Jacobson.

Here East has proven to be an attractive prospect for many firms over Shoreditch, thanks in part to the cheaper rent and improved transport links following the Olympics. According to Here East chief executive Gavin Poole, the move underlines a broader shift away from Shoreditch and the Silicon Roundabout.

He said: "Sports Interactive understands this shift which is why they have chosen Here East as their base for future success and we are excited by their decision."

London mayor Sadiq Khan also welcomed the announcement: "Being based alongside other successful businesses and start-ups at Here East is a real open goal, presenting opportunities for collaboration on new ideas and products to grow quickly and contribute to London's economy."