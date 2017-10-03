Hawken studio kills PC edition to "refocus development efforts" Game will be canned on January 2nd, 2018, DLC and other premium content already pulled

The developers behind free-to-play online mech battler Hawken have revealed the PC version is due to be scrapped.

In a Facebook post to its community and a post on the official site, Reloaded Games thanked the PC userbase for its support since the game first launched on Steam in 2014.

"After 3 great years, we are shutting down the PC Steam servers to refocus our development efforts," the studio wrote. "The PC game will officially be removed on January 2, 2018, and all DLC and purchasable content will also be unavailable starting today."

Hawken is also available for Xbox One and PS4, but there's no word on whether this will affect the console versions. It could be that the developer's plan to "refocus development efforts" will centre around improving these SKUs, or could hint to a brand new project in the works that will ultimately replace Hawken.

Reloaded Games, best known for APB Reloaded, rescued Hawken from its troubles back in 2015 after the game's original publisher seemingly went under. Hawken's social media channels were silent for nine months before Reloaded revealed it had acquired the game.