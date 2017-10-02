PlayStation introduces credit card The card promises rewards such as games, DLC, electronics and more

Sony has announced a new credit card designed specifically to reward PlayStation gamers in the US.

PlayStation Credit Card owners will get a number of perks based on their purchasing habits, but instead of the typical restaurant vouchers, air miles, or football merchandise, they will receive rewards like $50 in the PlayStation Store after their first purchase.

Working with Capital One, the PlayStation Credit Card allows users to rack up Sony Reward Points which are redeemable for games, DLC, subscription services, Sony electronics, movies, and music.

Purchases from the PlayStation Store are rewarded with 5x points, and users will earn 3x points on all PlayStation and Sony purchases at authorised retailers.

The card also comes with a customised game-inspired designs, no annual fee, and 0% APR until March 2018. However, after that, it jumps up to a variable of 14.99% to 24.99%.

Given PlayStation's dominant market share, with over 60m units sold compared to the reported 33m the Xbox, this is a canny move from Sony. Not only will it help keep their legion of fans loyal, but also squeeze out some extra revenue by encouraging some big spending.