Plague Inc surpasses 100m players

Press Release Monday 2nd October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Ndemic Creations

BRISTOL, UK (1 Oct, 2017): Ndemic Creations' critically acclaimed PLAGUE INC. continues to infect the globe and has just surpassed the milestone of 100 million players. If it was a country it would be the 14th most populous nation in the world!

Since its wildly successful launch on mobile PLAGUE INC. has spread onto PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the enhanced PLAGUE INC: EVOLVED, and has gone on to infect whole new audiences of would-be world-enders. It's also infected physical tabletops too, via PLAGUE INC: THE BOARD GAME.

"It's been an incredible experience building something that so many people are enjoying," says Plague Inc.'s creator James Vaughan. "To see the game that I made reach over 1.3% of the whole world's population is deeply humbling, and I'm so grateful to all the players for their support."

PLAGUE INC. has not stopped evolving, with the launch of game-changing new expansions such as the vampiric Shadow Plague. The impressive numbers keep coming too, as those 100 million players have wiped out all human life on earth 1530597131 times, infecting 13535648426642177590 people in the process (and counting!).