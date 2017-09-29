Sections

Rovio discontinues IPO due to oversubscription, confirms $1bn value

Angry Birds developer receives over 11,000 new shareholders, nets $35.4m for growth strategy

The Initial Public Offering for Rovio has been a success - so much so that it had to end the subscription period three days ahead of schedule.

A release to investors reveals the IPO was discontinued earlier this week due to oversubscription, with a later document confirming that it was oversubscribed multiple times.

The final price per share was €11.50, the maximum that Rovio had expected, making for a market capitalisation of roughly €896m. This values the company at $1.07bn, as the Angry Birds developer has previously hoped.

Over 11,000 new shareholders took a stake in Rovio during the public offering.

Following the offering, Rovio will receive €30m ($35.4m) which will be invested into its growth strategy.

"We are extremely happy and proud of the great interest towards Rovio's IPO, both by Finnish and international investors," said CEO Kati Levoranta. "I would like to thank all who participated in the IPO for their trust towards our company.

"Rovio is a global games-first entertainment company that is today bigger and stronger than ever. The mobile gaming market is expected to grow fast and we are well positioned to take an advantage of this growth. The listing is an important step in developing Rovio into an even stronger games-first entertainment company."

Related stories

Rovio values itself at $1bn ahead of IPO

Mobile games giant sets preliminary price range at €10.25 to €11.50 per share, subscription begins next week

By James Batchelor

14 days ago

Rovio IPO: A stark lesson in timing

Once the biggest company in mobile gaming, the Angry Birds creator now plans an IPO far more modest than its past ambitions

By Rob Fahey

21 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.