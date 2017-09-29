PUBG Corp formed for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 29th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Bluehole

Bluehole has started a new business to manage its PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds business. The studio today announced the creation of PUBG Corp., a subsidiary company that will handle development and global business opportunities for the survival shooter game, which has now sold more than 13 million copies in Steam Early Access, and arrives on Xbox One later this year.

PUBG Corp. will be headed up by CEO Chang Han Kim, the Bluehole VP who served as executive producer on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to begin with.

"Given PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' global success, we want to ensure that we have the operational efficiency that is required to support the game globally," he said. "This new structure allows us to be nimble as we look towards the expansion of strategic business opportunities that include the game's potential in the esports sector and the growth of PUBG as a true global IP franchise."

Also in the management team is COO Woonghee Cho, formerly CEO of Maui Games and Neowiz head of business development.

PUBG Corp has an office in the US and will soon establish locations in Europe and Japan.