Sections

Zynga hires Tesla veteran Phuong Phillips as Chief Legal Officer

Phillips will oversee all legal affairs and government relations for Zynga

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

investor.zynga.com

Related stories

Volition lays off more than 30 - Report

Disappointing sales for Agents of Mayhem leads Deep Silver to make cuts at studio, including GM Dan Cermak

By Brendan Sinclair

4 hours ago

Jobs Roundup: ICO Partners hires former Vice editor Mike Diver

New hires at Bossa Studios, Venatus Media, Sperasoft, IGDA and more

By James Batchelor

10 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.