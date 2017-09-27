Sperasoft hires EA Shanghai studio head

Press Release Wednesday 27th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article SperaSoft Studios

St Petersburg, 20th September 2017 - Sperasoft, one of the world's largest games studios, with offices in the USA, Russia and Poland, has today announced that Brad Doan joins the company as the Senior Director of Project Management Organization . Based in St Petersburg, Brad will be working across Sperasoft's impressive gaming portfolio and report directly into President and CEO Igor Efremov.

This appointment comes at an exciting period of growth for the company and allows Sperasoft to bolster its offering to clients in the vital area of Project Management. Brad will focus on strengthening ties with partners and ensuring results driven performance that has become the hallmark of Sperasoft's client relationships. The company, whose clients include Electronic Arts, Warner Bros., Riot Games and Trion Worlds, offers extensive, world-class support to publishers requiring bespoke, scalable resources for crucial milestones in the game development process. Brad's appointment will allow a growing roster of world-class development talent to achieve the scale as and when required across all areas development. Brad joins from Electronic Arts where he was the Studio Director of Production at their premier AAA studio in Shanghai, China. He brings over 20 years' experience across AAA game production, film and TV, he is credited for his work on over 30 titles including DICE's Battlefield series, Criterion and Ghost's Need for Speed franchise, and the Motorcross vs ATV series published by THQ, to name but a few. Igor Efremov, comments, "Sperasoft continues to grow from strength to strength and at the core of our success has been our ability to attract some of the best, most creative and committed games developers. We are in the privileged position of working with some of the world's most successful publishers and we are fully committed to offering the very best service and results. We are very excited to welcome Brad on board, he brings a vast experience in project management, a passion complex challenges and stellar leadership qualities" Brad added ""It is a very exciting time to be joining Sperasoft and I look forward to working with Alan and Igor and the entire talented Sperasoft organization. Together we will grow the business whilst having the pleasure of working on some of the most exciting games in the world."

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz