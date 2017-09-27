Shadow of War DLC in honour of deceased developer is now free Warner Bros. will make donation directly to the family of Michael Forgey who is immortalised as a character in the game

Warner Bros. has announced that the Forthog Orc-Slayer DLC for Shadow of War will be now be a free download.

The company originally intended to donate $3.50 from every sale of the the $4.99 DLC to the family of Michael Forgey, executive producer at Monolith studios who died from cancer in March of last year.

However, citing legal complications and confusion surrounding where revenue generated outside of the US would go, Warner Bros. has now said that it will simply give a donation directly to the family, and put out the DLC for free.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said: "We now recognize that tying our donation to sales of the DLC was not the best way to achieve our goal of offering financial support to the family and creating a lasting memorial to Michael Forgey. We sincerely apologize to the fans and to the Forgey family for the confusion we created.

"To ensure the two original aims are still met and to provide transparency to the community, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will instead make a donation directly to the Forgey family. The DLC will be withdrawn from sale and will be a free download for owners of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Anyone who has purchased the DLC will receive a full refund. "

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family of Michael Forgey can visit their YouCaring page.