The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Indie publishing with Good Shepherd Latest episode available now, discusses what publishers look for and why they invest in businesses not games

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 25th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GI Podcast

Indie developers, particularly those still looking to sign their first game, would do well to tune in to the newest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast.

Recorded during the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit at last week's EGX 2017, we're joined by Good Shepherd's business and product development consultant Ben Andac.

Our latest discussion explores the realm of indie publishing, touching on how firms like Good Shepherd decide whether or not to invest in a new studio, what developers should expect from their publisher and why even a one-game deal has repercussions for your business going forward.

We also talk about whether publishers have been able to shake the stigma that they are only after control of developers' IP, something that even the likes of EA seem to be distancing themselves from.

We recently interviewed Good Shepherd's Mike Wilson, formerly known as Gambitious, following its rebrand. You can read what the Devolver co-founder had to say about the state of indie development right here.

The firm also took part in a panel at Devcom last month that yielded lots of handy advice for developers on how to market your game.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms. All our previous episodes can be found here.