Tencent moves to merchandise its IP

Tencent is looking to capitalize on its enviable stable of gaming IP. According to a Caixin report, the gaming giant has entered a partnership with JD.com that will see a variety of products based on Tencent properties offered through the Chinese online retailer.

The merchandise is likely to include Tencent's social media platforms like QQ and WeChat, as well as its gaming properties. Honour of Kings (aka Arena of Valor or Strike of Kings) seems a likely candidate, but the company's ownership of Riot Games and majority stake in Supercell would put League of Legends and Clash Royale on the table as well.

The new licensing deal already shows Tencent has an eye for synergy with its investments. Tencent also owns about 18% of JD.com, which is the largest Chinese e-commerce outfit behind Alibaba.

"The plan would be based in Tencent's and JD's platforms and data," the pair said in a joint announcement. "It is designed to make complementary and accurate products that can be recommended for our fans and users."