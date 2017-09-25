Record attendance for tenth anniversary EGX, 2018 dates revealed UK's largest games show will return to Birmingham NEC from September 20th to 23rd

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 25th September 2017

Companies in this article Gamer Network

Nearly 80,000 people travelled to this year's EGX festival last week, setting a new record for the long-running show.

The event, organised by GamesIndustry.biz parent Gamer Network, was held at Birmingham's NEC venue and gave consumers the chance to play over 200 games ahead of their release. Titles on offer ranged from blockbusters like Call of Duty: World War II and Assassin's Creed Origins to countless indie titles in the Rezzed and Leftfield collections.

Gamer Network has now confirmed the show will return to the NEC next year, running from Thursday, September 20th to Sunday, September 23rd.

Before that, indie-focused showcase EGX Rezzed will be held at London's Tobacco Dock from Friday, April 13th to Sunday, April 15th. GamesIndustry.biz will once again host the Career Fair.

While predominantly a consumer event, EGX 2017 saw a significantly increased presence from GamesIndustry.biz. In addition to our expanded and improved Investment Summit and Career Fair, we also hosted the Industry Zone and the first ever GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards. You can find out more about the winning firms here, and see photos from the event here.

Additionally, you can read some of the biggest takeaways from the Investment Summit, such as investors thoughts on the future of virtual reality, the difficulties of crowdfunding, and the advice they offered for developers seeking finance.

Wider highlights of the week included developer talks from Bungie, XCOM creator Julian Gollop and even performance capture pioneer Andy Serkis. The show was also host to the UK Games Fund's Tranzfuser contest and the final of Abertay University's Dare Academy competition.

This year marked the tenth anniversary of EGX, with the original hosting just 4,000 in London back in 2008.

"Ten years ago our dream was to create a show about games for the gaming community, and we've now seen half a million visitors playing thousands of different titles," said Gamer Network founder and CEO Rupert Loman.

"EGX has successfully championed the industry as it has evolved over the last ten years. We're proud to have brought together so many like-minded gamers together and are looking forward to next year's shows already."