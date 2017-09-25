Green Man Gaming launches games B2B marketplace with Intel

Press Release Monday 25th September 2017 Share this article Share

London, UK 25 September 2017: Green Man Gaming has announced that its award-winning patented technology will power the newly launched Intel® Software Distribution Hub (Intel® SDH). The Intel® SDH will function as a self-service B2B marketplace, matching hundreds of Intel's channel partners (Intel® Technology Provider Gold and Platinum Partners) with many market-leading games from Green Man Gaming's PC game publishers. This gives Intel hardware channel partners the opportunity to create custom value-added incentives to differentiate and generate sales, and it also allows game publishers to take advantage of a new revenue stream to boost sales worldwide.

Benefits for Gaming Publishers Green Man Gaming will provide its game publisher partners access to the Intel® SDH, where publishers will be able to sell individual and bundled games at multiple price points to PC enthusiast channel & retail resellers and ensure that their games go directly to the reseller's customers. This simplifies working with Intel-based PC hardware resellers worldwide, and improves the security of game key distribution ‒ key steps to opening up an untapped revenue stream.

Benefits for Premium Hardware Partners The new platform is created to allow Intel's channel and retail partners to gain access to publisher-agreed, deeply discounted prices on popular PC game titles; pre-purchase game codes before the titles are released; and earn Green Man Gaming credit redeemable on any product in the store. Intel-based hardware reseller partners will be able to browse and order top PC game franchises using this fast, secure and frictionless online platform, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"The Intel Software Distribution Hub offers our Intel Technology Provider Gold and Platinum Partners the unique opportunity to differentiate themselves by providing a wide range of popular game titles, in addition to delivering the excellent performance and exceptional experiences our gaming customers demand," said Ricardo Moreno, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group - General Manager, Partner Sales Programs Organization at Intel Corporation.

"Green Man Gaming and Intel support and enhance the overall experience for gamers, from both a community and industry perspective," said Paul Sulyok, CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming. He believes that the Intel Software Distribution Hub offers PC gamers the best hardware and game deals on the market and provides game publishers and Intel reseller partners within the industry the opportunity to tap into a new revenue stream and boost sales.