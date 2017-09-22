GamesIndustry.biz's Best Places to Work Awards: In Pictures If you missed the event, here are photos to celebrate our first ever Best Places to Work Awards

James Brightman Editor, North America Friday 22nd September 2017

Yesterday, GamesIndustry.biz bestowed honors on 12 winners of our brand-new Best Places to Work in the UK games industry. As well as 12 certificates, we also honored three 'special recognition' prizes, which went to Failbetter Games (best small studio), Playground Games (best mid-sized studio) and Creative Assembly (best large studio).

We've begun adding all the photos from the awards ceremony to the official GamesIndustry.biz Facebook page, and you can check them all out right here. You can also find a sampling below.

Be sure to check out the full awards story to learn more about the winning roster, and thanks again to our sponsor Aardvark Swift.