Firewatch dev starting his own studio
Ex-Campo Santo designer Nels Anderson launches Caledonia "to make a sweet video game"
Firewatch designer Nels Anderson today announced that he is starting up his own studio, called Caledonia. Details are scant, but the developer said on Twitter he has started forming a team "to make a sweet video game."
Anderson was one of the first four developers at Campo Santo when the studio was announced in September of 2013. He stayed with the studio for three years, long enough to see the game through its PC and console launches. Prior to that, Anderson made his mark (literally) with Klei Entertainment, acting as lead designer on the indie studio's acclaimed stealth action game Mark of the Ninja.
It's unknown what Caledonia's first project will be, but Anderson has established an official website for the studio.
