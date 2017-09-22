Firewatch dev starting his own studio

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 22nd September 2017 Share this article Share

Firewatch designer Nels Anderson today announced that he is starting up his own studio, called Caledonia. Details are scant, but the developer said on Twitter he has started forming a team "to make a sweet video game."

Anderson was one of the first four developers at Campo Santo when the studio was announced in September of 2013. He stayed with the studio for three years, long enough to see the game through its PC and console launches. Prior to that, Anderson made his mark (literally) with Klei Entertainment, acting as lead designer on the indie studio's acclaimed stealth action game Mark of the Ninja.

It's unknown what Caledonia's first project will be, but Anderson has established an official website for the studio.