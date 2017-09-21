Supercell, Rovio, Zynga, Remedy, EA and more on board for One Special Day More than 30 major mobile game developers raising money for charity by donating 100% of UK revenue for 24 hours

Haydn Taylor Thursday 21st September 2017

SpecialEffect has secured the support of some of the biggest names in the games industry for its returning One Special Day promotion.

The charity's focus in enabling disabled children to play video games through the use of specialist technology, or by setting up accessible game centres.

Following on from the success of last year's inaugural event which raised over £90,000, One Special Day is will see companies donate 100% of their profits on September 29th. Funds can come from game sales, in-app purchases or sales of specific charity-themed DLC.

Over 30 companies have signed up, with the mobile industry pledging the most support including Supercell, EA, Rovio, Zynga, Nordeus, Space Ape Games, Glu Mobile, Remedy Entertainment, First Touch Games, New Star Soccer, Halfbrick, Zeptolab, Dots, MAG Interactive, eRepublik Labs, Tactile Entertainment, Jam City, FreshPlanet, Fingersoft, BoomBit, Play With Games, PlayRaven, Futureplay, Disruptor Beam, Prettygreat, Lightneer, Yakuto, Everywear Games, and Seriously.

Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment and tech firm Unity have also made "generous donations" towards the campaign, as has an anonymous donor.

Dr Mick Donegan, CEO and founder of gamers' charity SpecialEffect, described mobile games industry's support for the charity as "'nothing short of phenomenal."

"The whole community have our heartfelt thanks for the tremendous generosity they have shown us," he added.