Overwatch League finalizes season 1 teams

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Wednesday 20th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Blizzard

Blizzard said the Overwatch League would kick off this year, and the company is making good on that promise with little time to spare. Today the company announced the final three teams competing in the inaugural season, which begins its preseason activities December 6.

The final three cities added to the roster are Dallas, Houston, and Philadelphia, owned by Team Envy, OpTic Gaming, and Comcast Spectator, respectively. While Team Envy and OpTic are well-established esports organizations, Comcast Spectator is the owner of the NHL's Philidelphia Flyers, another in an increasing list of traditional sports enterprises getting involved in the esports scene. The previously announced Overwatch teams include squads in Boston, New York City, San Francisco, London, Miami/Orlando, Shanghai, Seoul, and two teams in Los Angeles.

Regardless of where the teams are based out of in theory, they will all compete in Los Angeles for the inaugural season. Blizzard has said the entire season will take place at the newly established Blizzard Arena Los Angeles.

The Overwatch League regular season begins Wednesday, January 10, and will run through June, followed by playoffs in July.