Sections

Oculus introduces new audio tools for VR devs

"Sound is crucial when it comes to creating a believable VR experience"

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

oculus.com

Related stories

No VR for Star Wars Battlefront II but still "very important" for Criterion

UK studio says Rogue One demo "informed" Starfighter Assault mode, but sequel will not support virtual reality

By James Batchelor

4 days ago

VR studio War Ducks raises €1.3 million in funding

Irish studio is currently expanding from mobile VR to Rift, PSVR and Vive

By Matthew Handrahan

7 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.