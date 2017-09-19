Error leads to Fortnite cross-platform play between Xbox and Playstation Issue fixed but Xbox head “would have liked to see them leave it on”

Haydn Taylor Tuesday 19th September 2017 Share this article Share

A configuration issue on Epic's survival sandbox game Fortnite allowed for cross-platform play between Xbox and Playstation over the weekend.

Despite being an error, it was the first time that cross-platform play has been enabled for consumers between the two consoles. A spokesperson from Epic told Polygon it was a simple configuration issue which has since been corrected, but Head of Xbox Phil Spencer lamented on Twitter: "I would have liked to see them leave it on."

Currently, Playstation is the only console refusing to join in when it comes to cross-platform play. Although Sony has allowed cross-platform play with PC for Final Fantasy XIV, it has since drawn the line with games like Rocket League and Minecraft.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Jim Ryan told our colleagues at Eurogamer that Sony doesn't have "a profound philosophical stance" against cross-platform play. He said: "Unfortunately it's a commercial discussion between ourselves and other stakeholders, and I'm not going to get into the detail of that on this particular instance. And I can see your eyes rolling."

This hiccup adds credence to Studio Wildcard's claims that enabling cross-platform play in Ark: Survival Evolved isn't a complicated technical issue. "There's nothing preventing it. And yes, we have it running internally," said studio co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz. "We think it's cool and we would like to make it happen, so if the policies change we'd like to be first in line to turn it on."

Additionally, Rocket League developer Psyonix said at E3: "All we have to do is check that box and it would be up and running in less than an hour all over the world."