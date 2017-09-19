Sections

Angry Birds signs deal as new sponsor in English Premier League

Developer Rovio Entertainment describes deal as the “logical continuation” for the global brand

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

rovio.com

Related stories

Rovio values itself at $1bn ahead of IPO

Mobile games giant sets preliminary price range at €10.25 to €11.50 per share, subscription begins next week

By James Batchelor

4 days ago

Rovio IPO: A stark lesson in timing

Once the biggest company in mobile gaming, the Angry Birds creator now plans an IPO far more modest than its past ambitions

By Rob Fahey

11 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.