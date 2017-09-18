IGDA names Jen MacLean interim executive director

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Monday 18th September 2017 Share this article Share

The International Game Developers Association today announced that Jen MacLean has stepped in to serve as interim executive director while the organization conducts its search for a permanent replacement.

MacLean is a member of the board of trustees and managing director for the IGDA Foundation, and also served three years on the IGDA's board of directors. Beyond her existing ties to the organization, MacLean served as CEO of 38 Studios from 2008 until its demise in 2012, and prior to that spent years heading up gaming initiatives at Comcast and AOL.

"With hundreds of higher education institutions around the world offering game development courses, online resources enabling enthusiasts to teach themselves, and an explosion of independent studios, it is now easier to become a game developer than at any point in the history of our craft," MacLean said. "At the same time, with the massive amount of content released on PC, mobile devices, and even consoles, it has never been more difficult for game developers to succeed in their chosen pursuit. The IGDA must take a leadership position in empowering developers to succeed through connecting them to peers, resources, and opportunities in their local communities and around the world."

The IGDA has been without a full-fledged executive director since Kate Edwards stepped down from the role in June after a five-year stint atop the organization. At the time, the group announced that Beamdog CEO and IGDA chairman Trent Oster was taking over as interim executive director.

