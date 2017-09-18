Divinity: Original Sin 2 close to 500,000 sales in 4 days Larian's sequel has comfortably outperformed the first game in commercial terms

Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin 2 is closing in on 500,000 sales just four days after launch.

The finished version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 was released for PC on September 14, and Larian CEO Swen Vincke has confirmed to Eurogamer that it is already close to a milestone its predecessor needed months to reach.

"It is fantastic," Vincke said. "but it is also way beyond what we expected. We're close to hitting 500,000 units sold, which is a number I believe took us two or three months with Divinity: Original Sin."

Defying Larian's expectations is a running theme with Divinity: Original Sin 2. The game met its $500,000 crowdfunding target in 12 hours, a feat that Vincke said nobody at Larian thought possible. The Kickstarter campaign ended with more than $2 million in donations.

Critics are currently playing through the game, and while very few final scores have been released, the majority of in-progress accounts describe Original Sin 2 in glowing terms.