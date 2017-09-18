Bossa hires Half-Life, Portal writer Chet Faliszek

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 18th September 2017 Share this article Share

Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Studios has announced a major hire in the form of Chet Faliszek.

The writer's appointment was announced via Twitter, although the firm doesn't seem to have specified his position. Chances are good that it involves writing.

Faliszek left Valve earlier this year and is best known for his work helping to pen the stories of Half-Life's Episode One and Two expansions as well as both Portal games, plus the first two Left 4 Dead outings and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

He also spent some time working on virtual reality through Valve's partnerships on the HTC Vive - something that could well tie-in with Bossa's increased interest in this area.

Faliszek has clarified that he will still be based in Seattle as it's "not rainy enough in London".

Bossa's biggest project at the moment is Worlds Adrift, the SpatialOS-powered persistant fantasy game set in a world of floating islands. However, this is not the project Faliszek will be working on.

According to his tweet, he will be directing "an unannounced PC action co-op game trying to do something new in the narrative space using AI."

His recruitment follows a major investment round that resulted in $10m for the London-based studio, predominantly from Atomico but also from existing investors such as London Venture Partners.

At the time, Bossa said the funds would be used to assist with development of Worlds Adrift, advancements in AI and grow the company with top international talent. It seems they've made a start on the latter.

