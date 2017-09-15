The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Enhancing games education

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 15th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GI Podcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now, taking a look at the relationship between games companies and academia.

This week, we're joined by Luke Savage, senior academic development manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment UK, and Marcia Deakin, games partnership manager at Next Gen Skills Academy, who talk about not only the initiatives they run but offer advice on how developers, publishers and more can get involved with educational institutes in their areas.

The discussion covers not just universities, but Higher Education and schools as well. With the oft-pondered 'skills gap' making it harder for studios to find the talent they need, what more can the industry be doing to help train and (just as importantly) inspire better potential recruits?

Education is an area that will be explored further next week at EGX 2017, where numerous universities will be exhibiting alongside recruiting studios at the GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair. Students will also be addressed by a number of talks at the UKIE Careers Bar, and Savage will even be on hand to offer his tips during one of the trade body's careers advice sessions.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms. All our previous episodes can be found here.