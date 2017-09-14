GamesAid has raised over £3.2m

Press Release Thursday 14th September 2017 Share this article Share

Today, UK games industry charity GamesAid is proud to announce it has raised over £3.2m since its launch 10 years ago. Over the past 12 months, £557,839 has been raised by the UK games industry.

This total was split between eight charities that were voted for by the members of GamesAid and will result in vital support for young people across the UK. Accuro, Aidis Trust, Autistica, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, Lifelites, Over The Wall, Solving Kids' Cancer and Special Effect all received cheques for £69,729 each during a special ceremony held at Warner House, London.

"2017 has been another fantastic year for the charity," commented GamesAid Chair Ian Chambers. "With the launch of 'Digital for Good' we have continued to develop our fundraising from gamers that want to get their hands on exclusive digital content, whilst donating to great causes. In addition, major events throughout the year such as the Golf and Spa Day and Comedy Night continue to demonstrate how the industry continues to come together to have fun and raise money."

He added: "GamesAid is driven by the passion and fundraising activity of its members of which we have seen a 30% increase in membership this year. As we move into the future the members will continue to evolve our direction and help find new fundraising opportunities. I'd like to take this chance to sincerely thank everyone who has done something amazing to raise money for GamesAid this year and invite anyone in the games industry to get involved. It's free to join and you can help make a real difference to the lives of the young people we support."

GamesAid is a UK based video games charity (Registered UK Charity # 1081706), which acts as an umbrella for fundraising and supports a number of smaller charities that offer crucial help disadvantaged and disabled children and young people. As the only fully democratic charity in the games space, members of the UK games industry propose and vote for the charities of their choice annually. Membership is open to anyone working in the UK video games industry, and is free to join.