BrightLocker offering stakes in company with crowdfunding campaign Online Public Offering to be hosted via StartEngine, tiers range from $250 to $100,000

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 14th September 2017

Ambitious 'crowdpublishing' platform BrightLocker has started a crowdfunding campaign that aims to attract more investors by offering stakes in the company.

The Online Public Offering has been launched on StartEngine, a crowdfunding site that gives users the chance to invest in companies rather than individual projects.

The StartEngine page reveals that the company has been valued at $3.34 per share, with a series of investment tiers ranging from as low as $250 and $500 to high-end investments of up to $100,000. Each tier comes with crowdfunding-style rewards including Gold to spend on BrightLocker's platform and free subscriptions to developer channels of the investor's choice.

Anyone that invests at the $10,000, $25,000, $50,000 or $100,000 levels will receive additional shares.

The 60-day campaign aims to raise up to $1.07m to help expand both the company and its platform.

BrightLocker launched back in July and aims to create what it refers to as 'crowdpublishing'. The premise is that users can suggest game ideas and the ones most supported by the community could be developed into full titles by the various studios signed up to the platforms.

By the end of its first month, BrightLocker had secured 25 signed development partners, including Descendant Games which is working on Descent Underground, and Fractured Space developer Edge Case Games.

The company was formed by various industry veterans with combined experience from stints at Electronic Arts, Activision and Sony.