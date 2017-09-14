Blizzard brings annual charity drive forward for hurricane relief
World of Warcraft charity pet sale will raises money for Irma and Sandy relief
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Jeff Kaplan's team devotes "a tremendous amount of time and resources to punishing people," and it's slowing progress of the game
Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will include soundstages, practice facilities, merch store, seating for about 450 fans
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?