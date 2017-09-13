Twitch hires Rahim Attaba as director of commerce EMEA

Press Release Wednesday 13th September 2017 Share this article Share

Social video platform Twitch today announced that games industry veteran Rahim Attaba has joined as Director of Commerce in EMEA, reporting to VP of Game Commerce, Matt McCloskey. Rahim will be responsible for growing economic activity on the Twitch platform in the EMEA region, specifically focused on Twitch Game Commerce, Subscriptions for Partners and Affiliates, and Cheering & Bits. In addition, Rahim will use his extensive background in video game marketing to connect game publishers and developers with the Twitch platform to reach their audiences.

"In my 15 years in the games industry, I have never seen so many new opportunities for publishers and developers to connect with gamers like I have seen on Twitch," said Rahim Attaba. "Twitch is an ecosystem where viewers, creators, and game publishers work together and support one another. With that, my goal is to ensure that European content creators continue to benefit from Twitch and the growing portfolio of monetization tools we provide."

Rahim comes to Twitch from Wargaming.net where he served as Global Marketing Director of Wargaming Alliance, leading the marketing strategy for third party titles like Total War: Arena. Prior to Wargaming.net, Rahim was the Head of Publishing, EMEA at Motiga where he worked on the global publishing strategy for Gigantic and coordinated with Microsoft's Xbox teams in Europe. Rahim also launched the MMORPG, Rift, for Trion Worlds and League of Legends in Europe.

