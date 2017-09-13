Tim Schafer, Julian Gollop and Josh Sawyer lead Reboot Develop 2018 line-up Croatian conference will return next year, with 110 speakers and twice the capacity

Reboot Develop has announced the first wave of speakers for its 2018 conference, which includes the revered game designers Tim Schafer, Julian Gollop and Obsidian Entertainment's Josh Sawyer.

Next year's event, which will once again be held in Dubrovnik, Croatia, will also welcome the award-winning composer Inon Zur, who has provided scores for franchises like Dragon Age and Fallout. Croteam, the leading developer in growing Croatian industry, will be represented by co-founder and art director Admir Elezovic.

In addition to speakers from larger studios and projects, several key figures from the indie scene have also been confirmed: Subsurface Circular designer Mike Bithell, Vlambeer's Rami Ismail, Raw Fury's Callum Underwood, Amanita Design CEO Jakub Dvorsky, Old Man's Journey creator Felix Bohatsch, and the newly independent Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro.

More speakers will be announced between now and the conference, which takes place at the Sheraton Dubrovnik Riviera from April 19 to 21, 2018. Reboot Develop's organisers expect to have more than 110 speakers for the event, which will have double the capacity of the 2017 show.

For more information and Early Bird tickets (available until the end of November 30th), check the Reboot Develop website.

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner of Reboot Develop. We will attend the event with assistance from the organiser.