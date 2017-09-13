The GamesIndustry.biz guide to EGX 2017 There's a whole host of things happening for industry professionals at EGX 2017

The UK's leading games expo returns next week with some spectacular new games from every major games company - and many of the smaller ones, too.

There's a chance to go hands-on with Xbox One X, Super Mario Odyssey, Battlefront II, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Monster Hunter World, Far Cry 5, Call of Duty: WWII, Assassin's Creed Origins and so many indie games, we're not sure where to start.

There are also esports stages, developer talks, retro game zones and a whole bunch of other cool things happening across EGX between September 21st and September 24th at Birmingham NEC.

GamesIndustry.biz will also be taking part at EGX in a big way, with a series of B2B events scheduled to take place over the course of the show. And here is our handy guide to all the events that are taking place.

THE GAMESINDUSTRY.BIZ CAREER FAIR + UKIE CAREER BAR

Where: Show Floor, Birmingham NEC

When: Thursday, September 21st - Sunday, September 24th

17 universities and video game developers will be at EGX this year to discuss jobs and careers. So whether you're looking for your first break into the games market, or someone interested in a change, this is the place to be. Alongside the 17 booths, an additional 50 people will be speaking at the Careers Bar (run by trade body Ukie), including experts from Playground Games, Rare, Creative Assembly, Square Enix, Pinewood, and lots, lots more. The full schedule can be found right here.

THE GAMES INDUSTRY ZONE

Where: Concourse Suite 32 - 33, Birmingham NEC

When: Thursday, September 21st - Sunday, September 24th

Exclusively for members of the video games industry, the Industry Zone is a place for professionals to relax, catch up on emails and meet with one another. Retailers, developers, publishers, service companies and freelancers are all set to visit this part of the show. The Games Industry Zone is accessible to anyone with an Industry or Exhibitor Pass.

GAMESINDUSTRY.BIZ INVESTMENT SUMMIT

Where: Gallery Seminar Suites 1-3 (above Halls 7 & 8)

When: Thursday, September 21st (9:30am - 6pm)

The Investment Summit returns for our biggest event yet, with over 125 independent developers set to meet with investors and publishers such as Nintendo, Sony, Xbox, Amazon, Sega, Mercia Technologies, UK Games Fund, Catalyst Interactive, All 4 Games, BFI, Miniclip, Rising Star, Wales Interactive, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Ripstone, Creative Europe and a whole lot more. The morning conference will feature a number of talks and panels, followed by a networking lunch and formal meetings in the afternoon. Unfortunately, our meeting system is now closed. But if you're still interested in attending the conference and lunch, tickets are available here.

UKIE AGM

Where: Gallery Seminar Suites 1-3 (above Halls 7 & 8)

When: Thursday, September 21st (14:15 - 17:30)

Featuring updates from UKIE, the news of a new UKIE board, plus a panel discussion and some announcements, the UKIE AGM will be packed full of insight into the goings on in the UK games sector. Only open to UKIE members, the AGM is now closed.

THE BEST PLACES TO WORK AWARDS 2017

Where: Gallery Seminar Suites 1-3 (above Halls 7 & 8)

When: Thursday, September 21st (17:30 - 18:30)

GamesIndustry.biz will announce the winners of the Best Places To Work Awards at a small presentation event after the UKIE AGM. The event will award all the companies who received a badge, plus give three special prizes out for the best small, mid-sized and large games businesses. Kicking off with a few drinks, the presentation should take no longer than 30 minutes.

EGX INDUSTRY AFTER PARTY

Where: The Jam House, Birmingham

When: Thursday, September 21st (19:30 - 1:00)

Tickets are still available for the big end-of-day-one bash. Featuring a free bar, great music from Steel Pulse and the chance to network with some of the leading names in the video games industry.

TRANZFUSER @ EGX

When: Thursday, September 21st - September 24th

Where: Birmingham NEC

23 teams have taken part in a three-month game design competition, with the winners to be revealed at EGX. Make sure to visit the stand, play the games and vote for your favourite. UK Games Fund, which runs the competition, will also be at the Investment Summit and talking at the Career Fair.

There is more, of course, including a series of stage shows - the Developer Sessions and the Rezzed sessions, which take place over the course of EGX, which are open to consumers and industry alike. Make sure to check them out.

For more information on the B2B events taking place at EGX 2017, contact gamesindustry@egx.net.