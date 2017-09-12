VR studio War Ducks raises €1.3 million in funding Irish studio is currently expanding from mobile VR to Rift, PSVR and Vive

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Tuesday 12th September 2017

War Ducks, the creator of the Sneaky Bears IP, has raised €1.3 million in funding, in a round led by Suir Valley Ventures.

Enterprise Ireland and private investors also contributed to the round, which has closed just as the Dublin-based developer is making the transition from mobile VR to high-end headsets.

The company's flagship IP is Sneaky Bears, with two games already available for Samsung Gear VR. The second release, Sneaky Bears Rollercoaster, peaked at #2 in the Gear VR charts. The studio recently released a new version of the first game, Sneaky Bears, for Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR, with a HTC Vive version due in the next few weeks.

"Our Sneaky Bears brand has already performed extremely well on mobile VR platforms," said CEO Nikki Lannen, who previously worked in business development at Facebook. "However, our move now to more sophisticated hardware...marks an important step for WarDucks."

Beyond the Sneaky Bears franchise, War Ducks also released a hidden object game, Global Agents, which had more than 600,000 downloads.