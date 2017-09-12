Bossa Studios secures $10m in Series A investment

Christopher Dring Publisher Tuesday 12th September 2017 Share this article Share

Surgeon Simulator creators Bossa Studios has secured $10m Series A investment led by Atomico.

The firm, which is currently working on the Words Adrift MMO, also saw support from existing investors London Venture Partners.

Atomico co-founder Mattias Ljungman and Executive-in-Residence Alexis Bonte, will join Bossa's board.

Bossa says the funding will help deliver the launch of Worlds Adrift, which notably uses Improbable's SpatialOS platform, and also 'define its strategic focus on AI and user-generated content'. The firm says it is now looking for top international talent as it seeks to grow the company.

"At Atomico we take investing in fun seriously," says Mattias Ljungman. "Our recent report on the evolution of the games industry shows that it is now worth over $100bn in annual revenue. While mobile gaming has enjoyed a meteoric rise, we're now also seeing a renaissance in groundbreaking PC gaming, and in particular in independent PC games studios.

"Worlds Adrift is setting new standards of ambition and creativity, and we're thrilled to announce we're leading a $10m Series A investment in the incredible team at Bossa. We're excited to partner with Bossa's founders Henrique Olifiers and Imre Jele as they take gamers to new universes. Henrique and Imre have enormous experience in the sector, having previously been integral to the success of Runescape, one of the most popular MMO games in history."

Olifiers adds: "Since first being introduced at Slush thanks to the Games London team, we've brought together the dream pair of partners who share our vision for the future: Atomico, Europe's largest venture fund with operational excellence at their core and LVP, our original investors and advisors. Together we're able to accelerate Bossa's strategy of creating a new breed of multiplayer games based on crowdsourced content, AI-directed procedural generation, and an open development ethos bringing the community into the fabric of everything we do.

"There has never been a more exciting time to create games thanks to emerging technologies and platforms, and Bossa intends to be at the very heart of the action, creating popular titles that will capture players' imaginations for years to come."