TIGA accredits 17 university games courses in the UK Staffordshire University had the highest employment rate, with 67% of graduates finding work in the industry

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Monday 11th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article TIGA

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz