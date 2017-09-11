PewDiePie racial slur sparks backlash from Campo Santo

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Monday 11th September 2017 Share this article Share

Campo Santo co-founder Sean Vanaman has called on developers to file DMCA takedowns for PewDiePie's content, after the popular streamer used racist language in one of his videos.

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, used the racial slur while streaming a session on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds last night. As shown in this video, he quickly offered, "I didn't mean that in a bad way."

For Campo Santo's Sean Vanaman that clarification was far from enough. In a series of statements on Twitter, the Firewatch co-director said the studio would be filing a DMCA takedown for all of Kjellberg's Firewatch content, and would do so for all videos he makes using Campo Santo games in the future.

Vanaman described the racial slur as a "breaking point" in Campo Santo's tolerance of the divisive aspects of Kjellberg's persona.

"I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make," he said. "He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry."

I'd urge other developers & will be reaching out to folks much larger than us to cut him off from the content that has made him a milionaire — Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017

Vanaman also acknowledged that Campo Santo was "complicit" in the situation, noting that PewDiePie's Firewatch video, which has 5.7 million views, helped the studio to make money.

In February this year, Kjellberg courted controversy with a video that used anti-semitic language. In an apparent attempt to satirise "how crazy the modern world is," he paid two men to hold up a sign bearing the slogan, "Death to all Jews."

"I picked something that seemed absurd to me - that people on Fiverr would say anything for 5 dollars," Kjellberg said. "I think it's important to say something and I want to make one thing clear: I am in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes."