Don't pay a premium for SNES Classic - Nintendo

Nintendo of America's Reggie Fils-Aime says fans "shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99" for retro console

Nintendo is uncertain about its ability to meet demand for the Switch this holiday season, but seems considerably more confident when it comes to the Super NES Classic retro console.

As reported by the Financial Times, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime discussed the subject at Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit 2017 in Los Angeles last week, saying that the company "dramatically increased" production of the SNES Classic over its tightly supply-constrained predecessor, last year's NES Classic. While many consumers have had difficulty securing a preorder for the system, Fils-Aime said it was not because of any supply issue, but was due instead to problems outside the company's control.

"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites," Fils-Aime said. "You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99."

Fils-Aime also commented on last year's NES Classic issues, saying the company had intentionally kept the run low, basing its production figures around how similar retro consoles from other companies had fared and a desire to not take focus away from Nintendo's other offering in the market at the time, the 3DS.

