Destiny 2 is UK's biggest launch of 2017, but falls well short of original No digital data may be skewing the results slightly

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 11th September 2017

Destiny 2 is the biggest launch of the year so far, but its first week sales are almost 58% down compared with the original.

It is the latest major sequel on this console generation that has struggled to live up to its predecessor, following in the footsteps of Watch Dogs 2 and Titanfall 2.

However, it's important to note that digital is taking an every bigger slice of the console market, and this data does not include digital figures. Furthermore, the original Destiny was also release on the PS3 and Xbox 360, whereas the sequel has not been.

As a game that's all about building a sustainable community, the true success of Destiny 2 will not be judged until much further down the line.

58% of the game's sales were on PS4.

As a result, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy takes a tumble to No.2 with a 49% drop in sales.

Elsewhere, retail price activity on the Xbox One S hardware has seen bundled titles rise up the charts, including Forza Horizon 3 now at No.3, and Minecraft: Xbox One edition up from No.24 to No.11.

In terms of new releases, Knack II makes its debut at No.12, Monster Hunter Stories sneaks in at No.21, The Binding of the Isaac: Afterbirth+ on Nintendo Switch lands at No.36, while the Switch release of LEGO Worlds sees that game climb two places to No.14.

Here is the UKIE/GfK Top Ten for the week ending September 9th