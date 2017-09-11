Axing 32-bit apps won't cost Apple much
Mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower says phasing out support for older apps risks less than 1% of App Store revenue
Among the expected changes when Apple iOS 11 launches this week is the elimination of support for 32-bit apps. It's a change made more understandable with a Sensor Tower report suggesting the amount of money Apple makes from 32-bit apps is almost negligible compared to the rest of its offerings.
According to the mobile intelligence firm, in-app purchases and one-time purchase fees for 32-bit apps contributed $11.3 million to Apple's revenues in the last quarter. For the iPhone and iPad maker, that accounted for less than half of 1% of its total revenues from the App Store, 0.41% to be exact.
Apple has been preparing for this transition for years, mandating that all app updates include 64-bit support as far back as June of 2015. That means any 32-bit apps on the verge of obsolescence haven't been updated in over two years as it is. According to Sensor Tower, the two highest-grossing such apps were The Amazing Spider-Man and Trigger Fist, which made $45,000 and $36,000 last month, respectively.
Apple is expected to officially roll out iOS 11 as well as the iPhone 8 at a briefing tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific.
