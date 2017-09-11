1,300 new games have been released since Steam Direct launched The total number of games for this year has already exceeded 2015, says Niko Partners

More than 1,300 new games have been released on Steam since the launch of Steam Direct, according to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

The number of new games on Steam this year has already exceeded the number released in the whole of 2015, Ahmad said on Twitter, and the final number for 2017 is set to, "exceed the total amount of games released between 2006 and 2014."

The number of games released on Steam has been on an upward - and increasingly steep - trajectory for many years, but the launch of Steam Direct in June made access to the store a matter of little more than paying $100.

Since then the rate of new games has increased, with 215 games released in the first week of August alone, according to Ico Partners' data. That trend is likely to push the total number for 2017 beyond the previous year, and potentially as high as 5,000 new products in just 12 months.

In another tweet, Ahmad suggested that, in making Steam so accessible, Valve has made its store accessible to content of questionable quality.

