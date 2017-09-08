Roblox pledges $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Will raise money by selling Texas-themed hats and donating all proceeds to Direct Relief

Roblox has joined the ranks of games developers donating revenue to relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The firm has started selling two Texas-themed hats to support the US state that was worst affected by the tropical storm: the Texas Rodeo Hat, priced at 10 Robux, and the 100 Robux Wild West Ranger Hat.

Roblox has promised that 100% of gross proceeds from sales of these items will be given to Direct Relief, aiming for up to $25,000. The hats will be available until September 13th or until sales reach this target.

"We urge everyone in the community to support the relief efforts in their own way, whether it's by purchasing these items on Roblox, donating to the cause directly via their preferred charity, or sharing this news with their friends and family," the firm wrote in a blog post.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. We hope that the contribution from the Roblox community can make a positive difference in people's lives."

The company's efforts follow those of Destiny developer Bungie and charity streaming organisation Games Done Quick, the latter of which raised over $227,000 with a weekend-long gaming marathon.