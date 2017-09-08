PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds hits 1 million concurrent players Steam stats page shows Bluehole shooter reaching a milestone only one other game has ever reached

Anyone playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds earlier today was literally one in a million. According to Steam's stats page, the Bluehole last-man-standing shooter broke the 1 million concurrent players threshold today, with a peak for the day of 1,028,540 players online simultaneously.

That means about one in every 13 Steam users today were playing PUBG. Given the news earlier this week that the game surpassed total sales of 10 million, it also suggests about 10% of people worldwide who own the game were online playing it at one time.

The game broke its own record for simultaneous players of a non-Valve game on Steam, and is believed to trail only Dota 2 for all-time highest concurrent player count. As of July, Dota's 2 high point was 1.29 million simultaneous online players, achieved in March of 2016.

Creative director and game namesake Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene marked the milestone on Twitter by posting a screenshot of a foggy weather effect that will soon be added to the game.