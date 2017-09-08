Call of Duty Endowment charity fund comes to UK First digital pack set for September 8th

Christopher Dring Publisher Friday 8th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Activision Blizzard

The Call of Duty Endowment charitable fund is coming to the UK, Activision has announced.

The fund was set up by Activision boss Bobby Kotick in 2009, and is co-chaired by former NATO commander General James L Jones and led by US Navy Reserve captain Dan Goldenberg.

It was designed to fund organisations that place 25,000 veterans in jobs by 2018 - a goal it reached last year and has now been revised to 50,000 veterans by 2019. 37,000 US veterans are now in full-time work due to the Endowment's efforts, the charity says, with an average starting salary of £42,000.

Activision is now looking to offer a similar service to the UK and is looking to establish partnerships with charities in the country. The firm will fund the programme with the Call of Duty Endowment Double Duty Calling Card for Call of Duty: Black Ops III, which will also include three rare supply drops for the game.

"Our expansion to the UK was a natural move-with a long-standing ally whose armed forces have served so closely with those of the US." said Goldenberg.