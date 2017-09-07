The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Women In Games

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 7th September 2017 Share this article Share

You can now download the latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast, which focuses on fixing the gender imbalance seen across the business.

Recorded during this year's European Women In Games Conference, we're joined by Dovetail Games' VP of HR and facilities Gemma Johnson-Brown, Space Ape Games' content marketing boss Deborah Mensah-Bonsu and Nyamyam co-founder Jennifer Schneidereit.

Together they discuss the various challenges involved in not only recruiting more women into the games industry - thus balancing the current gender split of the workforce - but also highlighting the accomplishments of those already established and ensuring their talents are recognised.

We also cover the lack of diversity when it comes to leadership positions, the media, games writing and more. With recent studies showing that only 22% of the industry workforce is female, despite women accounting for more than half of all gamers worldwide, it's clear there's more work to be done in this area.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms. All our previous episodes can be found here.

If you're interested in appearing on the show or would like to hear us tackle a certain topics, send any suggestions to james.batchelor@gamesindustry.biz.