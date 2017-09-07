Raptr is shutting down this month CEO Dennis Fong says September 30 will be the last day for the online optimization service

James Brightman Editor, North America Thursday 7th September 2017

Correction: Fong contacted us to point out that Plays.tv spun out of Raptr last year and raised $15m in financing. Most of the Raptr team also went with the spin out into the new entity. The closure of Raptr will not have any impact on Plays.tv. "In fact, Plays.tv has quickly outgrown Raptr and has been our primary focus for years now. This is not unlike what happened with Twitch and Justin.tv," he told us.

Raptr, the online optimization platform founded by former pro gamer Dennis "Thresh" Fong a decade ago, is about to be shuttered.

"We are sad to announce that we will be closing Raptr on September 30th, 2017. We want to start by thanking you for your support over the past 10 years," Fong announced on September 1.

"The world is different today than when we first launched Raptr. Many companies offer game optimization tools. Having an independent platform to do this is no longer necessary."

Rapt started in 2007 as a game tracking and achievements platform to connect gamers, somewhat akin to Xbox Live, but a lot has changed over the last 10 years, and as Fong alluded to, clearly Raptr has had a rough time evolving with the changing industry. Rapt made a pivot to PC game optimization back in 2014, and its membership grew to 22 million across 100 countries. Then in 2015, Raptr attempted to further diversify its overall business with a new app to record gameplay called Plays.tv.

Since what Raptr offers doesn't require an independent platform, as Fong said, the company will begin the process of turning off accounts and disabling features on September 30.

"We are proud of the service we built and the community who helped grow Raptr. Thank you, once again, for your support," Fong said.