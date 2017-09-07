eBay UK launches dedicated video games store

Christopher Dring Publisher Thursday 7th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article eBay

eBay UK has raised its game in the battle of the video game marketplaces with the launch of The Entertainment Shop.

The firm describes the shop as a 'curated on-site destination' for new, catalogue and pre-owned video games, as well as music, books and film.

Already, retailers such as musicMagpie, ShopTo and Entertainment Alliance will make use of the shop.

The firm says this portal will offer lower listing fess for games publishers, producers, wholesalers and general business-to-consumers sellers. It will include 'competitive' marketplace fees, improved user experience and marketing and advertising opportunites to support new releases.

The move follows a rise in marketplace activity in the games sector, most notable the launch of GAME's own marketplace.

eBay says that between July 31st 2016 and July 31st 2017, more than 553m searches were made for games - a rise of 11m year-on-year. There has also been 196,000 replacement parts and tools for games products sold.

"We want to be the destination for physical media in the UK driven by best value, unrivaled inventory and competitive seller fees," eBay UK VP Rob Hattrell said.

"The first item ever sold on eBay UK was a Scorpions CD in 1999 for £2.89 and now we are home to some of the world's largest suppliers of books, music, film and games. The launch of The Entertainment Shop is a natural progression for eBay that will offer brands and sellers of all sizes the opportunity to capitalise on the UK's enduring appetite for physical media."