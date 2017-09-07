Blizzard opening dedicated esports production facility

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Thursday 7th September 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard today announced the creation of Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, its new esports venue contained within the Burbank Studios TV production facility. When it begins operation next month, the venue will include multiple sound stages, control rooms, practice facilities, a Blizzard merchandise store, and seating for an audience of approximately 450.

"We're at a tipping point for esports and we look forward to helping usher in a new era of competition-based entertainment," Blizzard CEO and co-founder Mike Morhaime said. "As we open the doors of Blizzard Arena Los Angeles and welcome fans from around the world, we're honored to bring the best in Blizzard esports to the same stage that some of the biggest names in entertainment have called home."

The first event for the Blizzard Arena will be the Overwatch Contenders Season One playoffs, set for October 7-8. That will be followed the next weekend by the Heartstone Championship Tour Summer Championship. The venue will also host qualifying competitions in the Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals and World of Warcraft Arena Championship next month, and will be home to the first season of the Overwatch League.

For the first events at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, Blizzard is asking $15 for one-day tickets, $25 for passes to two-day events, and $40 for passes to three-day events.

When asked if the facilities would be used exclusively for Blizzard's esports ambitions, a representative said, "For now our focus is on Blizzard competitions. With our full slate of esports across multiple franchises, we're anticipating a packed calendar. There may be opportunities to work with partners on certain events, but we built this facility with Blizzard competitions and events in mind."