1m first week downloads for Hutch's Top Drives Mobile collectible card car game reaches No.1 in its category across 121 countries

Hutch is celebrating a successful launch for latest release Top Drives, which racked up more than 1m downloads within the first week.

The title is a car-based card collection affair where players gather different vehicles that can be customised and then used in various racing challenges. Hutch has managed to secure the rights to use 7000 licensed vehicles in the game.

Top Drives launched last week and reached No.1 in the card games category on iOS in 121 countries. It also managed to top the racing charts in 93 countries.

The game is the latest release from Hutch, a UK developer that specialises in mobile racing games, with previous games including Race Kings, MMX Racing and Hot Wheels: Race Off. We interviewed both Hutch and Mattel about the partnership for the latter earlier this year.

The success of these games - and now Top Drives - is driving the company's expansion. Last month, the firm announced it would be opening a new studio in Nova Scotia, led by Hutch co-founder and former Criterion technical lead Sean Turner.