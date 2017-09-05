Xbox joins GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit

Christopher Dring Publisher Tuesday 5th September 2017 Share this article Share

Xbox is the latest company looking to meet indie studios at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit.

In fact, they will be there to meet with some of the 100+ studios that have signed up to the event, which takes place at EGX on Thursday, September 21st. Indies can buy tickets here.

Microsoft joins a long list of investors and publishers who are primed for the show, with others including UK Games Fund, Catalyst Global Interactive, Nintendo of Europe, Amazon AppStore, Green Man Gaming, Sega Europe, All 4 Games, SIE XDev Studio Europe (PlayStation), BFI, Miniclip, Rising Star Games, Gambitious, Mercia Technologies and Wales Interactive.

The event takes place at the Gallery, which is located on the first floor of the atrium above Halls 7 and 8.

Investors and publishers that want to meet some of these studios can do so by contacting Jamie.sefton@gamesindustry.biz.

The day begins with a conference, followed by a networking lunch and then a series of organised meetings.

The schedule for the day is:



09.30 - 10.00: Sign-in and refreshments

10.00 - 10.05: Introduction by Jamie Sefton, Organiser

10.05 - 10.25: Paul Durrant, UK Games Talent and Finance CIC

10.25 - 10.45: Ella Romanos, Finance & Production Consultant - "Funding opportunities for indie developers"

10.45- 11.00: Jas Sohal, Catalyst Global Interactive

11.00 - 11.20: Mike Hayes, Mercia Technologies

11.20 - 11.45: Networking break

11.50 - 12.25: The Games Investment Panel featuring Saad Choudri (Miniclip), Ella Romanos, Paul Sulyok (Green Man Gaming) and Mike Hayes (Mercia Technologies)

12.25 - 1.30: Networking Lunch

1.30 - 6.00: Formal meetings between games companies and investors

If you are already signed up to the event and want to take part in the formal meetings between games companies and investors, please send back your completed forms (which will have been sent out alongside your Eventbrite details) by end-of-play on Thursday.